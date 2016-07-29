Fashion Week Ticket Window

Fashion Week Lake Charles 2016 SUMMER RESORT - PRÊT-À-PORTEA Fashion Week Lake Charles presents Summer Resort - Prêt-à-Portea at the exclusive Lake Charles Country Club. The Summer Resort will feature next season's swimwear and summer lines and Prêt-à-Portea is a legendary designer afternoon tea; Prêt-à-Portea is inspired by the themes and colours of the fashion world. We will showcase trendy swimwear designers and summer collections with the hottest runway models on a global level. This event is sure to satisfy the taste of every fashionista and style enthusiast. Adorn your fascinators and fabulous garments and come experience the luxury of country club life. Here is the lineup, join us on Saturday, August 6, 2016 for this spectacular summer fashion experience. Enter Here for your chance to win tickets to the show! We also have a pair of VIP Tickets to give away!

Name First Last

Phone

Email

Date of Birth *